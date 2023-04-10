CYCLONE ADVICE - CAPE LEVEQUE TO BROOME (NOT INCLUDING BROOME)
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a cyclone advice for south of Cape Leveque to Broome (not including Broome).
DFES advises those living in communities between south of Cape Leveque to Broome (not including Broome) should prepare their homes and families for a possible cyclone, with the development of a tropical low off the Western Australian coast.
WHAT TO DO:
Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA advises you to:
DETAILS:
At 8.30am, April 10 2023 the Bureau of Meteorology advised the Tropical Low continues to develop at a slow rate but may still become a cyclone tonight.
It is then expected to intensify further over the next two days as it moves along a general west southwest track, parallel to the Kimberley coast.
There is a significant risk that this system will intensify into a severe tropical cyclone during Wednesday.
It is expected the track will turn to the south during the middle of the week and a severe impact is likely along the coast between Port Hedland and Broome, during Thursday or Friday.
Intensity: Tropical Low, sustained winds near the centre of 55 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.
Location: within 55 kilometres of 12.6 degrees South 124.0 degrees East, estimated to be 620 kilometres north northeast of Broome and 440 kilometres north northeast of Cape Leveque.
Movement: west at 18 kilometres per hour.
Hazards: gales with wind gusts to 90 km/h are no longer expected during the next 24 hours.
Gales with wind gusts to 90 km/h and HEAVY RAINFALL may develop between Cape Leveque and north of Broome on Wednesday as the system passes to the north while intensifying.
Squally thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected over the northern Kimberley during today and Tuesday.
Abnormally high tides are possible about the Kimberley coast between Kalumburu and Kuri Bay during today and Tuesday.
In some locations the tide may be close to the highest astronomical tide of the year.
FLOODING ALERT - KIMBERLEY, PILBARA
People in parts of the Kimberley, De Grey and Sandy Desert Districts should prepare for possible flooding expected over the coming days.
This includes people in parts of the Kimberley and Pilbara.
There is no immediate danger but keep up to date in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Roads have been closed including:
The following road is open to high clearance four wheel drives and Trucks only:
IMPORTANT NUMBERS:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
The next update will be issued when the situation changes
