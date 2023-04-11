Cyclone blue alert for Cape Leveque to Broome

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a blue alert for people in or near Cape Leveque to Broome (not including Broome).
Those in the area need to start preparing for dangerous weather and keep up to date.
WHAT TO DO:
The tropical low developing slowly off the Kimberley coast is expected to reach tropical cyclone strength today.
It is then expected to intensify further on Wednesday as it moves southwest, parallel to the Kimberley coast.
There is a significant risk that this system will intensify further into a severe tropical cyclone during Wednesday.
The system is expected to track to the south and then southeast during Thursday and a severe impact is likely along the coast between Port Hedland and Broome, during Thursday or Friday.
Tomorrow morning the system will bring wind gusts of 90 km/h and heavy rainfall may develop between Cape Leveque and north of Broome as the system passes to the north while intensifying.
Gales may develop between Broome and Wallal Downs, including Bidyadanga, on Thursday morning.
Squally thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected over the western Kimberley today and tomorrow.
Today, abnormally high tides are possible about the Kimberley coast between Kalumburu and Kuri Bay.
In some locations the tide may be close to the highest astronomical tide of the year.
For current Bureau of Meteorology Watch and Warnings visit www.bom.gov.au/cyclone.
Community alerts will be issued by DFES if the cyclone comes closer. There are four stages of alerts Blue, Yellow, Red and All Clear:
IMPORTANT NUMBERS:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes
