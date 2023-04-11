Farm Weekly
Cyclone blue alert for Cape Leveque to Broome

Updated April 11 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:07am
The tropical cyclone is expected to become a category four on April 13. Picture via Bureau of Metereology.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a blue alert for people in or near Cape Leveque to Broome (not including Broome).

