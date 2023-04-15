Farm Weekly
Home/News

Brookton sheep producer's new shearing shed

April 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise and Bevan Walters, Nalyaring, Brookton, are very pleased with their new shearing shed as a less stressful and more comfortable environment for their sheep, themselves, farm workers and visiting shearing teams.
Denise and Bevan Walters, Nalyaring, Brookton, are very pleased with their new shearing shed as a less stressful and more comfortable environment for their sheep, themselves, farm workers and visiting shearing teams.

East Brookton sheep producers Bevan and Denise Walters long ago realised their timber-framed galvanised iron-clad, four-stand shearing shed needed replacing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.