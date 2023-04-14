PARDOO Roadhouse and Tavern was in the direct line of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa's destruction.
And Ilsa showed no mercy, leaving the family-run business with a massive damage bill estimated at four million dollars.
"We are still a bit shaken and emotional to see the damage from Cyclone Ilsa," the Pardoo roadhouse staff posted on Facebook.
"She may have wiped us out, but she can't take away our spirit."
The cyclone crossed the WA coast as a category-five system between De Grey and Pardoo about midnight on Thursday, bringing winds of 213km/h.
On Friday morning, it was classified as a category-three system and was expected to maintain cyclone intensity until late at night as it travelled hundreds of kilometres inland towards Telfer and Kunawarritji.
Photographs show extensive damage to the roadhouse - situated 150 kilometres north of Port Hedland and 450km south of Broome - and onsite staff accommodation.
In the social media post on Friday morning, the team said - despite insurance - rebuild costs in a "very remote" area would be significantly more than what had been estimated.
They thanked everyone in Australia and across the globe for their support.
"The team from Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern wish to let everyone know that all staff are safe and well, and for that we are truly grateful.
"We have been inundated with messages from across the glove and want to thank everyone who reached out to us.
"You have lifted our spirits in this challenging time.
"We are reaching out for help, if you can help us out in any way big or small, please contact us."
The roadhouse has plans to set-up a Go Fund me page for donations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.