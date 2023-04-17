THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.
The sale scheduled for next Friday, April 21, will commence at 9am and in it the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1400 head.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said it will be a good yarding of both beef steers and heifers as well as dairy steers coming in and now is a good time and opportunity for buyers to stock up.
"The vendors have done a great job of holding and preparing the cattle over the summer period especially for this sale and ready for the soon to be upcoming break of the season."
The beef steers and heifers will be first offered and the largest vendor in the steer offering will be Toscana, North Dandalup, with 60 owner-bred Angus steers.
Elders, Gingin agent Geoff Shipp said the 12-14mo steers were well-grown and in good forward store condition and would weigh about 340-360kg.
Stratham-based P & F Giadresco & Sons, Stratham, with 40 Angus steers, will also be among the larger vendors.
The 10 to 12-month-old are based on Monterey and Mordallup bloodlines and expected to weigh between 400 to 440 kilograms.
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the line was the Giadresco's first draft of steers to be sold from their annual draft this season.
"They are good heavyweight steers which are in forward condition," Mr Williams said.
Also offering numbers in the run will be Norm Dennis, GF Dennis & Co, Marybrook and DD & E Hutton, Witchcliffe.
Mr Dennis has nominated 30 Red Angus steers, based on Jutland Park and Kingslane bloodlines, that were purchased in as young weaners and grown out.
Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson said the 10-12mo steers were in forward store condition and would weigh between 360-420kg.
When it comes to the line on offer from the Huttons, it will consist of 24 Angus steers aged 10-12 months.
Mr Williams said the steers from the Huttons were part of their annual turn-off.
"They are mediumweight steers in the 340-360kg range in forward store condition," he said.
In the beef heifer pens, the biggest vendor will be Patane Farms, Myalup, with 45 Angus heifers aged 20-22 months.
Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin said the heifers were purchased in as young heifers from good herds and have grown out well.
"They are good quiet heifers which are in good condition to join now," Mr Martin said.
"They will be grow out to be mature first calvers.
"They have not had an opportunity with a bull and will be sold vet checked suitable to breed."
They will weigh 480-500kg and they have had one dose of Pestigard.
Brunswick-based AK Jeffery will offer 15 Angus heifers of a slightly younger age which will also be suitable as future breeders.
The 18-20mo heifers have not had an opportunity with a bull and will be sold vet checked suitable to breed.
They will weigh 450-480kg and they have also had one dose of Pestigard.
Another big line of Angus heifers, which will have potential future breeders among it, will be offered by CF & S Bussel, Kaloorup.
The Bussels will offer 30 Angus heifers aged 10-12 months alongside seven Angus steers which are 8-10 months old.
Mr Martinson said the calves on offer from the Bussels were all owner-bred and sired by Trafalgar Angus bulls.
"The heifers are well shaped and show good structures," Mr Martinson said.
"All the heifers will be vet checked unjoined and suitable to join and there will certainly be potential breeders among them."
Rosabrook-based GJ & KL Cain will also truck in a good line of 19 owner-bred Angus heifers (8-12mo), as well as seven steers (10-12mo).
The line of calves from the Cains have been bred from top AI genetics.
The heifers will weigh from 320-360kg while the steers will be heavier at 400-420kg.
Rounding out the bigger lines of heifers will be 32 Limousin cross from MC Telini, Dardanup.
The 10-12mo, owner-bred heifers will average between 320-340kg.
In the Friesian steer offering, the steers will range from 4mo poddies through to 24mo heavyweight steers.
However the largest portion of the yarding will be steers in the 4-12mo age bracket and the largest vendor in the run will be WL Olsthoorn, Boyanup, with 80 steers (8-10mo), while L & V Fitzpatrick, Waroona, has nominated 63 Friesians aged (6-12mo) as well as 13 Jersey-Friesians (10-18mo).
Also offering numbers in these pens will be regular monthly vendor Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, which will offer 60 owner-bred steers aged 4-6mo, while specialist calf rearer CA Panetta, Harvey, will present 40 steers of the same age.
In the heavyweight pens regular vendors Dudinalup Pastoral Co, Nannup, will offer 28 steers (22-24mo) while Hayes Farm, Cookernup, will truck in 68 steers (20-24mo).
When it comes to the first-cross heifers J & C & R Drennan, Dardanup, will be a significant vendor with 31 Angus-Friesian heifers.
The Drennan's offering will consist of six heifers aged 22-24 months and 25 heifers aged 14-16mo.
