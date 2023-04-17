Farm Weekly
Elders to yard 1400 head at Boyanup Store sale

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Patane Farms, Myalup, will offer 45 Angus heifers aged 20-22 months in the sale which will be suitable as future breeders.
THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

