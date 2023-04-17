SHEDDING Sheep Australia (SSA), Australia's only livestock consultancy company dedicated to the breeding, management and marketing of shedding sheep breeds, has announced the appointment of well-known and respected livestock consultant Andrew Hodgson as the new owner and company general manager of SSA.
SSA was developed in response to strong demand by sheep breeders on how to transition quickly and effectively from fibre to meat production, while maintaining a viable business.
Mr Hodgson now offers an independent consulting service to breeders of all shedding sheep breeds throughout Australia and New Zealand.
SSA's key client objectives are to achieve maximum kilograms of lamb weaned per hectare while minimising costs such as labour and all the associated management issues with wool.
A well-run operation today is weaning a ewe's body weight in a 12-month period, comparing more than favourably with any other red meat breeding and finishing enterprise.
Mr Hodgson comes to SSA with a deep understanding of the shedding sheep industry.
He has travelled extensively over the previous 24 months inspecting and studying shedding sheep breeds and management strategies and their associated industries Australia-wide, in his previous role as Elders shedding sheep specialist.
Through his long-time involvement with sheep and cattle and the stud Merino industry, Mr Hodgson will be known to many people in the Australian and New Zealand livestock industries.
He has worked extensively throughout Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and both North and South America, both as an adviser and manager for large scale corporate sheep and cattle operations.
Previous SSA principal Neil Garnett is delighted that Mr Hodgson is taking over SSA as he delivers energy, a life time of knowledge and experience, at the highest level, to his clients.
Mr Hodgson is incredibly excited about the future of the shedding sheep industry in Australia and worldwide and sees the next five years as ushering in major changes across the Australian and New Zealand livestock industries with labour issues, rising costs and uncertain returns driving many producers to reevaluate a livestock business model that, while it has worked well for more than 100 years, is today appearing more and more unsustainable.
Mr Hodgson can be contacted by email at andrewhodgson@sheddingsheepaustralia.com or on 0472 646 426.
