Andrew Hodgson now owns Shedding Sheep Australia

April 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Andrew Hodgson is the new owner and general manager of Shedding Sheep Australia.

SHEDDING Sheep Australia (SSA), Australia's only livestock consultancy company dedicated to the breeding, management and marketing of shedding sheep breeds, has announced the appointment of well-known and respected livestock consultant Andrew Hodgson as the new owner and company general manager of SSA.

