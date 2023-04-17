Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements now available after Tropical Cyclone Ilsa

April 17 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damage was severe at the Pardoo Roadhouse after last week's cyclone. Photo from Pardoo Roadhouse Facebook page.
The damage was severe at the Pardoo Roadhouse after last week's cyclone. Photo from Pardoo Roadhouse Facebook page.

Disaster recovery assistance is now available to communities in Western Australia's North-West region impacted by destructive winds and heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Ilsa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.