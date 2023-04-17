Farm Weekly
Canola prices down $329 year-on-year

By Jasmine Peart
Updated April 18 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:20am
Canola values are down about A$329 per tonne year-on-year, but a reduction in input prices still makes canola a profitable crop argues Elders head agronomist Bill Moore.
CANOLA prices saw steep declines across March, with markets dropping about A$100 per tonne at their lowest point.

