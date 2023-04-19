Farm Weekly
Home/News

China potentially lifting tariffs is dampened by lack of shipping slots and trading volatility

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australias barley exports to China peaked at 6.3 million tonnes in 2016-17 before falling to miniscule levels once the duties were imposed in 2020.
Australias barley exports to China peaked at 6.3 million tonnes in 2016-17 before falling to miniscule levels once the duties were imposed in 2020.

WITH Western Australia already struggling to ship the grain it has grown to international customers, the announcement that China might remove barley trade restrictions has left experts wondering how Australia could possibly service the potential increase in demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.