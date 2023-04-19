Williams Gateway Expo back in full swing

View + 14 Photos

It was a big day of family fun at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo at the weekend with plenty to see and do for all ages. After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restriction the expo was back in full swing this year and a good crowd turned up to support the event. There was something for everyone, from the action-packed sheep show in the ram shed, to a fast and furious shearing competition and a colourful wool fashion parade, market stalls and plenty of children's activities. As the sun set, the crowd stayed around for fireworks and live music.