THE CBH Group has purchased the Geraldton Motor Inn to use as accommodation while maintenance to the Geraldton port silos is underway.
The facility is a well-known watering hole for locals, with a bottle shop, bar, hotel rooms and TAB.
A CBH spokesperson said the purchase was to support its Path to 2033 strategy and deliver critical network investments in the Geraldton zone, in particular the Geraldton Steel Silo Remediation project at the port, by providing suitable accommodation for CBH employees and contractors.
Altrad successfully received the tender for the Geraldton Terminal dust system upgrade and steel silo refurbishment earlier in the year, and accommodation was reportedly included in the tender.
The spokesperson said it decided to purchase the Geraldton Motor Inn due to an increasingly tight property market in regional areas.
"There is a highly competitive market for accommodation in Geraldton and surrounding areas as companies undertake significant infrastructure and resource projects that require a large workforce from outside of the region," the spokesperson said.
Much to the disappointment of locals, CBH closed the TAB machines at the inn last week.
Geraldton Motor Inn bartender Lachlan Fry said the bar had a large send-off for the TAB machines, with locals reminiscing one last time, before they were ripped off the wall the next day.
"There was a pretty big going away party, most of the locals came in, had a few drinks and had a big cheer at the end of the night when we were closing," Mr Fry said.
CBH said it would engage a local hospitality operator to run the business and all existing 35 employees would be retained to continue with normal operations.
"Accommodation will still be available at the 60-bed motel for tourists and short-term stays, with the restaurant, bar and takeaway bottleshop operating as normal to cater to guests and the local community," Mr Fry said.
CBH said it was in the settlement period of the purchase and would be able to provide and update once settlement was complete, however the Geraldton Motor Inn business name was cancelled on June 9 2022, which suggests this deal may have been a long time coming.
