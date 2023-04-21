Farm Weekly
Munda Reds Droughtmasters top $42,500 at Gingin sale

By Kane Chatfield, Jodie Rintoul and Kyah Peeti
April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
With the $42,500 top-priced bull Munda Reds Golden Boy 4779 (PP) (by Oasis A Hudson) at the Munda Reds Droughtmaster second annual on-property bull sale at Gingin last week were auctioneer Dane Pearce (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock, Rockhampton, Queensland, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Daniel Wood who purchased the bull on behalf on the Paull family, Davis River Pastoral, Nullagine via Newman, top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac central WA area sales manager, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Shane Flemming and Munda Reds Glencoe manager Ben Wright.
AFTER last year's stunning sale debut, Munda Reds Droughtmasters delivered another blockbuster result at its second annual on-property bull sale at 'Glencoe', Gingin, last week.

