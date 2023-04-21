AFTER last year's stunning sale debut, Munda Reds Droughtmasters delivered another blockbuster result at its second annual on-property bull sale at 'Glencoe', Gingin, last week.
Another large crowd of buyers, guests and industry representatives turned out for the sale to round out three days of hugely successful Bos Indicus bull sales north of Perth run by Nutrien Livestock.
Described by Munda Reds stud principal Mike Thompson as a "celebration of the Droughtmaster breed in WA", the huge result hinged on the back of positive widespread buying support from throughout WA and Queensland studs.
Buoyed by favourable rainfall events, particularly throughout the Gascoyne and Murchison and the prospect of further rainfall events stemming from ex-Tropical Cyclone Ilsa through the Pilbara and southern Kimberley region, buyers from these areas bid with confidence for their selections.
There was strong representation from Nutrien Livestock and Elders agents, with bulls also selling into the Goldfields regions and to southern stud and commercial graziers with a number of Queensland studs also active.
This yielded a register of 41 buyers at the sale and after 1609 online catalogue views the AuctionsPlus interfaced sale saw a further 32 buyers register online from WA, Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales with an additional 70 guest viewers, however all buying activity was at the sale.
The Thompson family and the Munda Reds team presented an outstanding sale team of 116 well measured and tested Munda Reds stud bulls and Mundabullangana commercial herd Droughtmaster bulls, reflecting their well-documented significant investment in Australia's leading Droughtmaster genetics since 2011, along with their own emerging Munda Reds-bred sires for which buyers showed their appreciation.
The Thompson family again generously donated the sale proceeds from its first commercial bull offered to Telethon, which was again well supported by buyers to raise $16,000 for the charity close to the hearts of the Thompson family.
Once the 116th and final bull had been through the sale ring, guest auctioneers Dane Pearce and Trent McKinlay, Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock, Rockhampton, Queensland, and the Nutrien Livestock WA selling team had recorded a 100 per cent clearance of the catalogue to gross more than $1.4 million at an outstanding average of $12,228, with values reaching $42,500.
This improved last year's overall average by $1181 where all 129 bulls sold at auction for an average of $11,047.
In the breakdown, 84 Munda Reds stud bulls bred at 'Glencoe', Gingin, sold for a mighty average of $13,470, up $489 on last year's average of $12,981 from 78 bulls, while 32 commercial herd bulls bred at Mundabullangana station, Port Hedland, averaged $8969, up $881 on last year where 51 bulls recorded a $8088 average.
Mr McKinlay said it was a very strong sale and certainly above expectations given the current position of the cattle market.
"It was a solid and consistent sale throughout which was reflective of the consistent line-up of bulls from start to finish," he said.
"Buyers were chasing the Munda bulls for their poll genetics, quiet temperament and structural correctness.
"It was a very good line-up of bulls which were fertile and ready to go out and work.
"The quality of the offering was certainly on par with what you would see offered in a Queensland sale.
"The final sale result showed buyers certainly have confidence in the Munda genetics to help them improve the quality of their herds."
Leading into the sale Munda Reds Golden Boy 4779 was among the more fancied bulls with Munda Reds selling three quarters share and possession and it didn't disappoint when it entered the sale ring in lot seven.
Following an exciting bidding duel, a round of applause ensued to acknowledge the sale's $42,500 top price bid by Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Daniel Wood representing the Paull family, Davis River Pastoral, Nullagine via Newman.
Golden Boy was a double polled early May 2021-born bull by Oasis A Hudson and an Aldinga Grove daughter, Munda Reds Duchess.
The classy bull tipped the scales at 762kg and recorded raw measurements of 81pc semen morphology, 14mm P8 fat, 12mm rib fat, 118cm2 eye muscle area (EMA), 5.6pc intra muscular fat (IMF) and 1.09kg daily weight gain (DWG).
Mr Wood said Davis River Pastoral had been buying Munda bulls since they made the decision to breed from a Brahman cross herd toward pure Droughtmaster more than 10 years ago.
He said the Paull family was chasing the 'cream of the cream' in their selections at the sale and the top-priced bull was their pick of the sale team which will likely be joined to heifers or younger cows.
"Structurally correct bull with plenty of volume and quiet temperament," Mr Wood said.
"Well put-together and true to type Droughtmaster bull."
Davis River Pastoral sourced an additional three bulls including two commercial bulls paying to the section's $16,000 equal top price for a 2021-born, double polled bull by Kapalee Alexis.
Mr Wood also purchased four bulls on behalf of Smoothy Cattle Company, Newman.
Another very highly rated bull Munda Reds Golden Goose 4774 which was also sold three quarter share and possession lived up to its lofty expectations when it was knocked down for the sale's $40,000 second top price to return stud buyer Paul Laycock, High Country Droughtmaster stud, Toogoolawah, Queensland.
The double polled late February 2021-born bull was described as the best son of exciting new sire Munda Reds Commander 1643 (by Garthowen Velocity 2) and was out of Comanche 4226/2.
The 891kg bull was among the heavier bulls in the catalogue and measured excellent raw data of 91pc morphology, 15mm P8 fat, 11mm rib fat, 125cm2 EMA, 6.3pc IMF and among the highest growth bulls at 1.16kg (DWG).
High Country stud paid the new $60,000 record WA Bos Indicus bull price at last year's Munda Reds sale and when it secured Golden Goose a lot cheaper than anticipated, it reloaded the bidding card deep into the sale and paid the sale's $35,000 third top price for Munda Reds Ground Breaker 4762.
Catalogued in lot 68, the big late February 2021 born poll/horn bull by top performing sire SC Glencoe and a Glenavon Nathan daughter Comanche 4428, impressed with its scale and structure.
At 898kg it was the heaviest bull in the catalogue and recorded raw measurements of 91pc morphology, 11mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 133cm2 EMA, 5.4pc IMF and the highest growth in the sale of 1.17kg DWG.
Mr Laycock said he picked both bulls out when he inspected them the day before the sale and they are two very strong bulls. He said they are incredibly excited and looking forward to putting them into their stud breeding program alongside the bulls they purchased last year.
"Golden Goose has an incredible sirey outlook and plenty of depth, length and bone which gives him great capacity," Mr Laycock said.
"We also liked the fact there was impressive consistency through his sire's line of bulls in the catalogue.
"And being by a homebred Munda sire the stud has retained also provides us with a lot of confidence in terms of the consistency in what he will breed.
"Ground Breaker is another high capacity bull and we are very happy to get him.
"Tremendous length and thickness and a standout sirey appeal."
Mr Laycock said the Munda Reds bulls purchased last year adapted really well to their country and conditions.
"They all went into our stud herd and we are looking forward to their progeny hitting the ground this year," he said.
"When they come over they get nine months to acclimatise before going into the cows and that certainly sets them up for a strong first season."
High Country currently joins 500 stud breeders a year alongside a herd of 300 commercial Droughtmaster females which are joined to Droughtmaster bulls to breed replacement females as well as Simmental and Charolais bulls that are used as terminal sires with their progeny being sold directly into the weaner market.
The next highest price of $30,000 was paid on two occasions with both bulls heading for stud duties.
First to pay was Dani Giles, Quicksilver Droughtmaster stud, Newdegate, who took a liking to Munda Reds Gold Star 4781 in lot 10 with Munda Reds retaining a semen share.
Gold Star was an early June 2021 born son of Oasis A Thurston and an Aldinga Glove daughter Munda Reds Extra.
The 662kg bull tested 80pc morphology and scanned 12mm2 P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 112cm EMA, 5.4pc IMF and 0.99kg DWG.
Half a dozen lots later and John Atkinson, Glenavon Droughtmaster stud, Yaamba, Queensland, took ownership of Munda Reds General 4316 with a winning $30,000 bid.
General was an early March 2021 born bull by Oasis A Hudson and another Aldinga Glove daughter Munda Reds Debra.
The double polled 800kg bull tested 89pc morphology with scan results of 10mm P8 fat, 9mm rib fat, 121cm2 EMA, 4.7pc IMF and 1.05kg DWG.
There was no shortage of highlights but some of the other higher prices paid on the day included the Ryan family, Minnie Creek station, Upper Gascoyne, who rounded out a big week of buying bulls with five Munda Reds bulls at a strong average of $16,400.
The Ryans paid to a $22,000 top price for a 708kg double polled late April 2021 born son of Commander 1643 testing 90pc morphology.
Even with a category five system cyclone tracking toward his pastoral properties, it didn't deter strong Munda Reds supporter Rob Jowett, Warrawagine Cattle Company, Warrawagine and Wallal stations, Port Hedland, from adding another 13 Munda Reds bulls to the sire battery and paying strong values to a $21,000 top on two occasions and averaging $15,231.
Mr Jowett's top two purchases were both double polled sons of Commander 1643 but it was his final purchase of the day which was the most poignant.
After paying $26,000 for the charity bull at last year's sale with all sale proceeds donated to Telethon, Mr Jowett claimed this year's charity bull for $16,000.
The Telethon charity bull was the quality lead commercial bull, a double polled 2021-drop bull by Aldinga Glove testing 91pc morphology.
Mr Jowett said he was selecting double polled bulls to go out and join his Droughtmaster breeders on Warrawagine and Wallal stations.
"We have been lucky enough to have good seasons at both of the stations, although Wallal was a little bit light on rain," Mr Jowett said.
When selecting bulls, there is criteria he adheres to.
"High fertility and morphology is crucial when we are selecting bulls," he said
"A good underline is also something to take into consideration due to the spinifex country we have on the stations."
Another Queensland stud to acquire a new Munda Reds sire was the Janke family, Crimson Ridge Droughtmaster stud, Rockside, in the Lockyer Valley region, Queensland, which paid $21,000 for Munda Reds Glenfiddich 5219, a 24 month-old 752kg double polled son of Oasis A Hudson and a Garthowen Velocity 2 daughter Munda Reds Chookie.
But the success of the sale was largely underpinned by the efforts of volume buyers and particularly two significant Elders accounts.
Alan Browning, Elders pastoral east/southern rangelands, purchased 22 bulls (15 Munda Reds bulls and seven commercial bulls) costing all values between $8000 and $17,000.
This team was divided evenly between two Wiluna pastoral accounts and first time buyers at Munda Reds CD & C Ward, Lake Violet station and RW, CD & NE Ward, Millrose station.
Mr Browning said both properties received good rains about a fortnight ago which was the first major rainfall event in five years.
He said the Wards both run Droughtmaster herds and haven't purchased bulls for the past five to six years because of the extended dry.
Mr Browning attended the Munda Reds open day the week prior to the sale and selected darker type bulls with good sheaths and muscling.
He also sourced four bulls at $10,000 each for Breakaway Beef, Windsor station, Mt Magnet.
The largest individual account was 19 bulls (16 Munda Reds and three commercial bulls) collected by Bill Biggs, Wanna station, Upper Gascoyne, represented by Clint Avery, Elders Gascoyne/Pilbara, operating from $7000 to $14,000.
Mr Biggs is also a first time buyer at Munda Reds and said they have enjoyed a good season at Wanna station where they run 3000 Droughtmaster breeders.
"The bulls were very well-presented throughout the sale," Mr Biggs said.
"On the station we prefer darker coats so we were selecting based on coat colour, conformation and frame of the bulls."
Some other larger multiple bull buyers were PJ Piercy, Waroona, with eight bulls (two Munda Reds and six commercial bulls) costing from $6000 to $11,000, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Leon Goad, collected eight bulls at the sale costing from $9000 to $16,000 with six going to Ethel Creek Pastoral Company, Newman and two for Haseley Stud, Wandagee and Boolathana stations, Carnarvon while Minara Pastoral Holdings, Leonora, represented by Nutrien Livestock, Esperance/Goldfields agent Barry Hutcheson purchased six Munda Reds bulls costing from $9000 to $12,000.
