Some other larger multiple bull buyers were PJ Piercy, Waroona, with eight bulls (two Munda Reds and six commercial bulls) costing from $6000 to $11,000, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Leon Goad, collected eight bulls at the sale costing from $9000 to $16,000 with six going to Ethel Creek Pastoral Company, Newman and two for Haseley Stud, Wandagee and Boolathana stations, Carnarvon while Minara Pastoral Holdings, Leonora, represented by Nutrien Livestock, Esperance/Goldfields agent Barry Hutcheson purchased six Munda Reds bulls costing from $9000 to $12,000.