Farm Weekly
Home/News

Farmland prices in WA hit $6000/ha

MW
By Mel Williams
April 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Rabobank expects land values in WA will continue to rise and show double-digit growth in 2023 and 2024 due to the good financial performance by farmers during the past three seasons.
Rabobank expects land values in WA will continue to rise and show double-digit growth in 2023 and 2024 due to the good financial performance by farmers during the past three seasons.

Key points:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.