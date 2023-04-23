Farm Weekly
Wendalla stud bull sells to $22,000 top

By Jodie Rintoul
April 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Prices hit a high of $22,000 in last weeks Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property sale at Northampton for this bull offered by guest vendor the Wendalla stud, Bolgart, when it was knocked down to Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, Queensland, who purchased through AuctionsPlus. With the bull were Wendalla stud principal Wendy Gould (left), Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association general manager Chris Todd, Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association president Michael Doering, Walmona stud, Coolah, New South Wales and Nutrien Livestock, Pilbara agent Daniel Wood.
SOLID and consistent are the two words that again describe the 18th annual Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property sale at Northampton last week.

