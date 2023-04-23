In the Biara side of the catalogue prices hit $19,000 for this Santa Gertrudis sire that was knocked down to the Ryan family, Central Stockcare, Badgingarra. The Ryan family were also one of the volume buyers in the Biara offering purchasing 13 bulls at an average of $8154 and to Biaras second top price of $13,500 for their operation at Minnie Creek station, Carnarvon. With the $19,000 bull were Minnie Creek station managers Aaron (left) and Alice Wakefield, buyer Dean Ryan, Biara co-principal Glenn Hasleby and Nutrien Livestock, Mid West agent Chad Smith.