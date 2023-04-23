SOLID and consistent are the two words that again describe the 18th annual Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property sale at Northampton last week.
With a very even line-up of quality bulls and females across the board, buyers were spoilt for choice and they responded accordingly bidding strongly right through the catalogue.
In the sale prices hit a high of $22,000 for a Santa Gertrudis bull offered by guest vendor Wendy Gould, Wendalla stud, Bolgart, while the Hasleby family's Biara stud recorded a top price of $19,000 for their offering of bulls.
On the back of good recent rains through the pastoral region, the 28 registered buyers at the sale weren't afraid to bid up despite the correction in the cattle market over the past 12 months.
As a result at the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock team headed by auctioneer Tiny Holly had notched up another solid sale result for the two vendors.
Along with receiving strong support from the buyers on the grass terraces, the selling team also had to watch out for online bids placed on the AuctionsPlus platform.
Online the fixture attracted 44 registered bidders from Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and WA and received 2175 catalogue views.
During the sale 16 online bids were placed on two lots and this resulted in one of the lots selling for the day's top price.
Combined the Biara and Wendalla studs sold 107 bulls (105 Santa Gertrudis and two Sangus) under the hammer from 116 offered at an average of $6430, which was up $128 on last year.
Not only was the average of the sale up the studs also combined to sell six more bulls than last year while the gross rose $51,500.
In 2022 the two studs sold 101 from 104 bulls at an average of $6302.
The two lines of heifers offered didn't attract the same interest as the bull offering resulting in only the 12 Santa Gertrudis heifers selling at an average of $1200, which was back from $2600 last year.
The clearance for the sale was improved even further post sale with all but one of the passed-in bulls finding a new home following post sale negotiations.
Mr Holly said overall it was a solid sale throughout with strong buying support right through the catalogue mainly from return buyers.
"The sale again saw an increase in the number of bulls offered with 116 going under the hammer, which was up 12 bulls on last year and to have a near complete clearance of them by the end of the day is an excellent result," Mr Holly said.
"The sale attracted good buying support from both pastoralists, who have had good recent rains along with buyers based in the south and the Eastern States both operating at the sale and on AuctionsPlus.
"There was an increase in volume buyer support from regular buyers that hadn't been as active in the past couple of years due to dry seasons and they replaced the odd station that didn't buy this year which ensured a good sale clearance.
"While the sale was solid throughout there was limited competition in a way on the offering as the buyers came to the sale knowing what they wanted to buy and bid to their reserves.
"The Hasleby family needs to be congratulated once again on their presentation of their bulls.
"It was a great line-up of sires and probably the best I have seen the stud offer in the past 10 years.
"The top end of the Biara offering sold to slightly lower values than presale expectations given the quality of the offering compared to previous years.
"Congratulations also goes to Wendalla stud principal Wendy Gould on achieving another excellent sale result in terms of both prices and clearance, which is encouraging for her.
"The Wendalla bulls again presented in excellent condition and were well-supported by regular clientele."
The sale's $22,000 top price was recorded just over a third of the way through the sale at lot 43 when the classy sire Wendalla Veeman V10 (P), offered by the Wendalla stud, entered the ring.
Mr Holly took an opening bid of $5000 on the bull which displayed a tonne of growth and sire appeal as it moved around the ring and from there the price raced up as the selling team fielded bids from all directions.
In the end it was first-time Wendalla buyers Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, Queensland, operating through AuctionsPlus, who prevailed at $22,000 to set a new stud record price for the Wendalla stud, breaking the previous record of $21,000 set last year.
The polled, 21-month-old, classified S, Veeman V10 (P), is by Yarrawonga L736 (P) and out of Wendalla Quality Q01, which is a daughter of Gyranda J204 (PS).
Veeman V10 weighed in at 720 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference (SC) of 37cm to go with a morphology of 88 per cent.
Mr Ferguson said Veeman V10 caught his eye straight away when he saw it on a flyer of the Wendalla sale bulls.
"His half brothers (sons of Yarrawonga L736) also appealed to me as they all appeared to have good bone, skins and breed characteristics," Mr Ferguson said.
"But for me Veeman V10 was the standout for those characteristics compared to his brothers plus he also had good depth of hindquarter.
"After seeing him on the flyer I followed up on his maternal pedigree as well as that is also important to me, as I am keen on following cow lines and Wendy (Gould) told me he was from a fertile line of cows, which were good milkers, so that also appealed.
"We will use him over heifers in the first year just to see how he goes."
Along with running the Glenn Oaks stud the Fergusons also run the Wave Hill stud.
Between the two studs the Fergusons are running up to 450 Santa Gertrudis stud breeders and annually they sell up to 60 bulls a year, both in their Santa Central Sale and privately onfarm.
Losing bidders on the top-priced Wendalla bull were Cyril and Denise Gauld, Moongana stud, Drillham, Queensland, who passed buying instructions down the phone to Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Aust) Association president Michael Doering, Walmona stud, Coolah, New South Wales, who was at the sale.
"It was a thrill to have repeat support on my team as a guest vendor at this sale and to see Veeman V10 heading to the Glenn Oaks stud of Scott and Wendy Ferguson, one of Australia's premier studs," Ms Gould said.
"He always was a very complete package and it was nice to have that recognised by the Fergusons and others who bid on him."
Biara
The Hasleby family offered a large, even yarding of well-grown, measured and tested Santa Gertrudis and Sangus bulls and the majority were either double polled or polled.
There was no doubt the buyers appreciated the quality on offer as they showed it in their bidding regularly bidding up on the bulls they had multiple ticks on in their catalogues.
When the final numbers were crunched the Biara stud had sold 98 from 105 Santa Gertrudis bulls offered to a top of $19,000 and an average of $6245, up $78 on last year's result and two from four Sangus bulls both at $4000.
The final result for the stud was further improved post sale with all the passed in Santa Gertrudis bulls being sold along with one of the passed in Sangus bulls to result in a near total clearance of the offering by day's end.
READ MORE:
In 2022 the stud sold 93 from 95 Santa Gertrudis sires at a $6167 average and two from three Sangus bulls at a $4000 average.
Securing the $19,000 top price honours in the Biara catalogue was the upstanding Biara 1095 (PP) in lot seven when it sold to return buyer the Ryan family, Central Stockcare, Badgingarra.
Dean Ryan said Biara 1095 was a nice dark red bull which was well put together.
"He has good bone, a nice quiet temperament and a good tight sheath," Mr Ryan said.
"He also has a good head and is double polled which is what we are chasing these days.
"His figures are also very good, especially in terms of his growth."
The classified S, 780kg, early June 2021-drop bull, is a son of Rosevale Ontario (PP) and out of Biara 9022 (P) (AI), which is a daughter of Rosevale Majestic (P).
Biara 1095 has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +24, +35 and +48 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +3.8 days to calving (DTC), +1.6 scrotal size (SS), +2.9 EMA, +1.1 rib fat and +1.1 rump fat and based on these figures it ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for growth.
It also had a good set of raw scans of 38cm SC, 90pc morphology, 104cm2 EMA, 10mm P8 fat and 9mm rump fat to go with a daily weight gain figure of 1.13kg/day.
Biara 1095 will be used over Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster cows and heifers at the family's Badgingarra property to breed replacement females.
The Ryans also join a percentage of their females at Badgingarra to Charolais bulls.
Along with buying the sale's top-priced bull for their Badgingarra operation, the Ryans were also one of the biggest buyers on the day securing another 13 bulls at an average of $8154 and to Biara's second top price of $13,500.
They bid $13,500 for the 21-month-old, classified S bull Biara 1182 (PP).
The moderate framed sire, which showed off plenty of width and length in the ring, is a son of Gyranda Proverb (PP) and out of a Rosevale Jackaroo (P) daughter, Biara 9102 (P) (AI (ET).
The 734kg, double polled bull is in the top 1pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, top 5pc for EMA and top 10pc for rib and rump fat.
Also heading to Minnie Creek were 21mo bulls, Biara 1177 (PP) at $11,000 and Biara 1121 (PP) at $10,500.
Biara 1177 is a son of Gyranda Proverb (PP) and ranks in the top 5-10pc for growth and Biara 1121 is a son of Rosevale Nautical and it is in the top 1-5pc for rib and rump fat.
Mr Ryan said for Minnie Creek he was chasing double polled or polled bulls with a tight sheath and a good temperament.
"I also wanted bulls that were well fleshed and had high EMAs," he said.
"We were also looking for the top end bulls and were happy to pay for them as we are trying to lift the genetics in our herd at the station.
"All our steers and excess heifers from the station go through our feedlot at Badgingarra and then on into the domestic supermarket trade, so we also wanted bulls that would produce progeny that would perform in the feedlot in terms of both weight gain and a high MSA compliance."
At Minnie Creek the Ryans are running 3300 Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster cross breeders which are joined to Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster bulls, as well as red factor Charolais bulls which are used as a terminal sire.
Mr Ryan said he liked the Santa Gertrudis breed as it had a high MSA compliance and good EMAs that the abattoirs were looking for plus good growth rates.
"They have good weaning weights and carcase weights for a Bos Indicus breed," he said.
It wasn't only the Ryan family which had an influence on the Biara catalogue in terms of the prices and clearance.
There were another three bulls to make more than $10,000 in the Biara offering.
Gyranda stud, Theodore, Queensland, paid $11,000 for the classified S, Biara 1194 (P), which is a son of Rosevale Nautical (PP) that is in the top 10pc for rib and rump fat.
Also buying at more than $10,000 was Ian Halleen, HXA Pty Ltd, Chittering, who purchased three bulls to a top of $11,000 and an average of $8833.
Mr Halleen went to $11,000 for the classified Gyranda Proverb (PP) son, Biara 1054 (PP), which is in the top 10pc for EMA and top 15pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
Rounding out the buyers to bid more than $10,000 for a Biara sire were Kim and Kris Parsons, Coolawanyah Pastoral Co, Coolawanyah station, Tom Price.
The Parsons, who have been running Santa Gertrudis cattle for more than 50 years, paid $10,500 for the 20mo, commercial classified Biara 1206 (PP).
Biara 1206 is by Rosevale Nautical (PP) and is in the top 20pc for rib and rump fat and SS.
In addition to Biara 1206 the Parsons purchased another nine Biara bulls to finish with a team of 10 at an average of $7050.
Kim Parsons said they were chasing bulls with good bone and frames, tight sheaths and quiet temperaments but most importantly they had to be polled.
"We will be using the bulls we purchased over heifers," Mr Parsons said.
"We like the breed for its market versatility and good growth (weight for age)."
Matching the Parsons in terms of the number of bulls purchased from the Biara line-up were Rio Tinto Pastoral representatives Rob Morgan and Davey Green, who were buying for Hamersley station, Tom Price.
Together the pair put together a team of 10 Biara bulls to a top of $7500 and an average of $5350.
Mr Morgan said they were chasing bulls to use over Droughtmaster breeders on Hamersley station.
"We wanted bulls with a good strong conformation, soft fleshing, good feet and a tight sheath," Mr Morgan said.
"We like using the Santa Gertrudis breed as it has good weight gains, gives us some market versatility and because it crosses well with the Droughtmaster."
The volume buyer in the Biara run was Nutrien Livestock, Mid West agent Chad Smith, who purchased 16 bulls for between $4000 and $5500 at an average of $4438 for Days Pastoral Co, Mt Vernon, Pingandy and Tangadee stations, in the Ashburton area.
Mr Smith said the Day family had purchased from Biara before but not for a few years.
"They run a Santa Gertrudis cross herd and are aiming to increase Santa Gertrudis infusion in their breeders," Mr Smith said.
Others to buy sizeable drafts from the Biara Santa Gertrudis offering were Trevor Hodshon, Atley station, Sandstone, who purchased eight bulls to a top of $8000 and an average of $6250, while long-term buyers Liam Johns, Killara station, Meekatharra and Jim Quadrio, Granite Peak station, Wiluna, both purchased seven bulls at an averages of $6214 and $6000 respectively.
Mr Quadrio said he was back buying at the sale this year after missing last year's sale due a run of dry seasons and having enough bulls on hand.
"We are back trying to up our breeding numbers after a run of dry years which include a horrific year in 2019," Mr Quadrio said.
"This season has been good so far and we have just had 140mm over two weeks.
"It is the best rain we have had since the early 2000s in terms of the way it fell which is promising."
The two Sangus bulls to sell in the sale at $4000 were purchased by Andrew and Natasha Pluschke, Northampton and Freeway Farm, Geraldton.
There were 12 Santa Gertrudis heifers and five Sangus heifers offered by the Biara stud at the start of the sale but lack of competition resulted in only the Santa Gertrudis line selling and they sold at $1200 to Eganu Pastoral, Eganu.
Wendalla
Ms Gould's Wendalla stud not only recorded the day's top price setting a new record for her stud, but also set a stud record average breaking the previous best result set last year.
Wendalla offered seven polled/polled scur bulls and sold them all at a stud record average of $9714, which was up $547.
In 2022 the stud offered and sold six bulls for a $9167 average.
The second highest price in the Wendalla run was $11,000 and it was bid by Rio Tinto Pastoral's Rob Morgan and Davey Green, who were buying for Hamersley station.
The pair went to the value for thickset, mobile, late September 2020-drop bull, Wendalla Uniform U58 (P).
The 825kg, S classified bull, is by Bullamakinka High Expectation H178 (P) the sire of last year's $21,000 sale topper, and out of Wendalla Mercado M32, which was also the granddam of Wendalla's $22,000 top-priced bull.
Uniform U58 had a morphology of 94pc, which was the highest in the entire catalogue and a SC of 38cm.
Along with securing Uniform U58 for Hamersley station, Mr Morgan and Mr Green also purchased Wendalla Versace V14 (P), which was by Yarrawonga L736, from the offering at $6500.
The Avery family, ML, DA & SO Avery, Mt Stuart station, Nanutarra and Badgingarra, also went to five figures for a Wendalla sire, when they picked up the 762kg, Wendalla VIP V06 (PS), at $10,000.
The June 2021-drop, S classified son of Yarrawonga L736 had a morphology of 80pc to go with a SC of 43cm.
The three remaining Wendalla bulls made $8000, $6000 and $4500, selling to Fortescue Cattle Co, Sylvania station, Newman, Coolawanyah Pastoral Co, and Granite Peak station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.