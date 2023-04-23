Farm Weekly
National demand for land to continue

MW
By Mel Williams
April 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Agricultural land prices across the country soared again in 2022, with the "macro settings" favourable for land purchases and farming profits, according to the latest Rabobank Australian Farmland Price Outlook report.
THE median price per hectare of arable cropping land across Australia increased by 29 per cent last year - the third consecutive year of growth near 30pc.

