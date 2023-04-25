Farm Weekly
Paul Trenorden from Wyalkatchem is pondering the future of farming and his local community.

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 25 2023 - 7:30pm
Paul Trenorden and Virat work mate in front of his new Ford Ranger. He said he was considering the future of farming, as well as the prosperity of his local community.
Paul Trenorden and Virat work mate in front of his new Ford Ranger. He said he was considering the future of farming, as well as the prosperity of his local community.

HEADING into his 2023 seeding program, a Wyalkatchem farmer is not only pondering how the season will go, but also the future of his local community.

