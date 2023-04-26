Farm Weekly
Ep3 looks at cost of Chinese barley tariffs for Aussie growers

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights Episode 3
April 27 2023 - 8:30am
What did Chinese barley tariffs cost us?
What did Chinese barley tariffs cost us?

THIS is a rudimentary analysis that looks to provide an estimate of the overall costs to the industry.

