Farmers who want to take advantage of current instant asset write-off arrangements before they end on June 30 can probably still manage it if they buy a yellow combine harvester at Katanning. But other farmers who ordered equipment last year, thinking it would be delivered in time this year to claim the asset write-off, might have their plans destroyed by unforeseen delays in quarantine inspections at ports. This photograph was taken in front of the McIntosh & Son, Katanning branch last Friday.