Farmers hope for tax write-off extension

By Mal Gill
April 28 2023 - 9:00am
Farmers who want to take advantage of current instant asset write-off arrangements before they end on June 30 can probably still manage it if they buy a yellow combine harvester at Katanning. But other farmers who ordered equipment last year, thinking it would be delivered in time this year to claim the asset write-off, might have their plans destroyed by unforeseen delays in quarantine inspections at ports. This photograph was taken in front of the McIntosh & Son, Katanning branch last Friday.
WILL the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) allow farmers to claim an instant asset write-off on farm machinery ordered in good faith and in good time, but not delivered on-farm by June 30 due to unforeseen port delays?

