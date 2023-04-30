Farm Weekly
INEOS has electric four wheel drive plan

By Mal Gill
April 30 2023 - 7:30pm
INEOS Automotive chief executive officer Lynn Calder.
INEOS Automotive chief executive officer Lynn Calder.

INEOS Automotive is planning an electric four-wheel-drive, due in 2026, to supplement its existing 4X4 Grenadier wagon and coming dual-cab ute range of serious off-roading vehicles.

