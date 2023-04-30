INEOS Automotive is planning an electric four-wheel-drive, due in 2026, to supplement its existing 4X4 Grenadier wagon and coming dual-cab ute range of serious off-roading vehicles.
The battery electric model will be smaller than the rugged, retro-styled, slab-sided, constant four-wheel-drive Grenadier wagons and the even bigger Grenadier ute, which will be built on an extended wheelbase and is due to go into production later this year.
INEOS is working with leading automotive industry supplier and independent contractor, Magna Steyr GmbH & Co, an Austrian subsidiary of Canada-based Magna International, on development of its electric model.
It previously worked with Magna Powertrain, a subsidiary of Magna Steyr, on chassis and suspension development for the Grenadier, which INEOS builds in Hambach, near the German border in north-east France, in a purpose-built factory it purchased from Daimler AG (now Mercedes Benz Group) in 2020.
But the zero-emission battery electric model will be built for INEOS at Magna's giant main vehicle assembly plant in Graz, Austria.
INEOS has signed an agreement to start production of its electric 4X4 at Magna's Graz facility in 2026.
Part of the development process for the electric 4X4 will include a rigorous testing program on Austria's Schckl mountain, which is close to the Magna vehicle assembly plant.
Its electric 4X4 will deliver world-class off-road capability, INEOS has promised.
"This is an exciting moment for INEOS Automotive," chief executive officer Lynn Calder said.
"Our all new electric 4X4 will be zero emission while offering customers exceptional off-road capability, without compromising on-road comfort or performance.
"Having worked together on the engineering of the Grenadier, we've seen first-hand the value of applying Magna's agility, knowledge and experience to a complete vehicle development program.
"Deepening our collaboration is a natural next step as we use the Grenadier as a springboard for our continued growth as a global automotive brand with this third model line," Ms Calder said.
Magna produces a number of different models powered by conventional petrol and diesel engines, hybrid systems and electric drive, for various automakers, in Graz.
Its clients include Mercedes Benz, BMW, Jaguar - including its I-PACE battery electric SUV (sports utility vehicle) model - and Toyota.
Magna was also scheduled to begin production earlier this year of the Fisker Ocean, an electric SUV with a claimed 350 kilometre range for boutique California luxury brand Fisker Automotive created by Danish car designer Henrik Frisker.
As reported in Farm Weekly last week, INEOS Automotive, in conjunction with Magic Enterprises, has opened its first Western Australian dealership at Burswood.
Its first Grenadier wagons are expected to be delivered to WA customers in early June.
For information: Phone 9330 6666 or email enquiries@magicent.com.au.
