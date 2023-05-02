Farm Weekly
Festival of Small Halls returns to regional WA with Iona Fyfe and Colin Lillie

By Perri Polson
May 2 2023 - 7:30pm
If youve got some time to head out off farm this month, check out some of the events happening in the South West. Several beloved events are returning, bigger and better. Whether its the Festival of Small Halls, a Taste of the Great Southern or Cinefest Albany youll likely find something that suits you to be a part of.
Festival of Small Halls is gearing up to bring its two international acts across the regions of Western Australia.

