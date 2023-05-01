Farm Weekly
PGA still not convinced on mandatory eID tagging

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
May 1 2023 - 1:00pm
PGA Livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore believes WA already has an exceptionally good traceability system in place.
PGA Livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore believes WA already has an exceptionally good traceability system in place.

THE Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) has maintained its longstanding stance on mandatory electronic identification, saying they are far from convinced the benefits would outweigh the costs.

