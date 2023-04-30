TWO new high-yielding oat varieties have been accepted into the first stage of the new Australian Oat Classification Program.
The new varieties - 13008-18 from InterGrain and Koala from Seednet - have improved disease resistance and have the potential to offer good options for growers and millers.
InterGrain's 13008-18 is a dual-purpose oat variety that is intended for use in all growing regions across Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.
Seednet's Koala is a mid-to-long-season oat variety that is suited for growing in medium to high-rainfall environments.
This announcement follows the inaugural in-person meeting of the Grains Australia Oat Council in Perth earlier this moth and means that these two varieties are now officially at Stage Zero Evaluation and will progress to full commercial milling assessment next year before further decisions are made about their classification.
Grains Australia chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis said Grains Australia would invest into further developing a market driver classification framework for oats over the next few years, to align the needs of the market with the industry.
"An efficient classification system will provide a pathway to market giving growers access to varieties which perform better agronomically and are suited to the market and rewarding breeders for their significant investment," Mr Simonaitis said.
Grains Australia Oat Council chairman Ashley Wiese, Narrogin, said it is exciting to work closely with industry on the development of Australia's first National Oat Classification program.
"As the industry is investing more in oat breeding it's increasingly important that we have a strong classification system that can ensure new varieties meet the needs of our domestic and international customers and Australian growers," Mr Wiese said.
Promoters of the two varieties under evaluation will spend this season bulking up the varieties in order to generate enough grain suitable to commence Stage One commercial milling assessment from January 2024.
The Grains Australia Oat Council was formed late last year and its first priority is assisting with the establishment of a national oat classification system, working closely with GIWA, AEGIC, InterGrain and other industry stakeholders.
Grains Australia chairman Terry Enright said the Oat Council would also have key responsibilities in providing advice to Grains Australia on international trade and market access priorities relevant to the Australian oat industry and its requirements for market information and education.
The Oat Council joins Grains Australia's other commodity councils for wheat and barley, which were established earlier this year.
Plans are also in progress to establish a Pulse Council and Oilseeds Council in the next 12 months.
The Oat Council is made up of eight members which includes growers, breeders, grain traders, quality and technical experts, and processors and handlers from across Australia.
Members include Calvin Chiew, CBH Group, David Oates, Demeter Cormack, Greg Carroll, Croker Grain, Jack King, Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, Michael Vaccari, Unigrain, Sara Grafenauer, University of NSW and Tress Walmsley, InterGrain.
