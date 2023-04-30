Farm Weekly
13008-18 from InterGrain and Koala from Seednet accepted into first stage Australian Oat Classification Program

Jasmine Peart
Jasmine Peart
May 1 2023 - 9:00am
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey (right), explains his work to the Grains Australia Oat Council at its visit earlier this month to the companys Bibra Lake facility. Photo: InterGrain
TWO new high-yielding oat varieties have been accepted into the first stage of the new Australian Oat Classification Program.

