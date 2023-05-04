Farm Weekly
How the weather is determining prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
May 4 2023 - 1:00pm
International futures markets ground lower last week on improving Northern Hemisphere weather conditions and expectations of larger spring crop plantings.
INTERNATIONAL wheat futures ground lower through last week, with the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) December 2023 (Dec23) wheat contract losing US35 cents per bushel.

