Young couple meeting working dog demand

By Perri Polson
May 4 2023 - 8:00am
Theres a common misconception that if youve got a working breed youve got a working dog, and farmers often don't realise what they can get out of these breeds.
ONLY 18 months into the business and Jillaroo-Kippen Stud (JKS) has developed a reputation for breeding quality working dogs.

