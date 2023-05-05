Farm Weekly
Carnamah seeding has been delayed after minimal rain, while it's full steam ahead in Narrogin

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 5 2023 - 1:00pm
A snapshot of seeding around the State: Carnamah: Minimal autumn rain means about 60pc of farmers have delayed past the traditional Anzac Day starting time. Esperance: Patchy rain has meant some farmers will start seeding barley this week, but wait to put wheat in. Narrogin: Farmers have finished canola plantings are are starting on grains after receiving extremely good rains. Dowerin: Seeding is well underway for most with many farmers using long coleoptile canola varieties to get an early start on canola.
SEEDING is in full swing across Western Australia, with some areas almost finishing their canola planting, while others are just getting underway.

