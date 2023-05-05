A snapshot of seeding around the State: Carnamah: Minimal autumn rain means about 60pc of farmers have delayed past the traditional Anzac Day starting time. Esperance: Patchy rain has meant some farmers will start seeding barley this week, but wait to put wheat in. Narrogin: Farmers have finished canola plantings are are starting on grains after receiving extremely good rains. Dowerin: Seeding is well underway for most with many farmers using long coleoptile canola varieties to get an early start on canola.