Farm Weekly
Home/News

United States and Ukraine wheat appears to be in poor condition, giving Australian wheat a boost

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad harvest results overseas will help Australian wheat prices rally.
Bad harvest results overseas will help Australian wheat prices rally.

THE performance of global wheat producers determines how Australian wheat performs and what price it can achieve in the market - and by comparison Australia looks well positioned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.