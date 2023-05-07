Farm Weekly
Psychiatrists receive training in country WA through WACHS program

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
May 8 2023 - 8:00am
Eighteen of the WA Country Health Service (WACHS) Rural Psychiatry Training WA (RPTWA) participants.
Eighteen of the WA Country Health Service (WACHS) Rural Psychiatry Training WA (RPTWA) participants.

IN WHAT is an Australian and New Zealand first,23 trainee psychiatrists have been selected to take part in a program in which they live, train and practice in country WA from internship through to fellowship.

