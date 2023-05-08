Farm Weekly
Galloway Springs owners are holistically farming their 80ha land

By Perri Polson
May 8 2023 - 7:30pm
Animals are a part of Raquel and Murray Johnsons holistic management practice, for the benefits they bring to the soil and the farm overall.
A BRIDGETOWN farm aims to provide one solution to the nationwide labour shortage and encourage more young people into agriculture.

