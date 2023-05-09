THERE has been a strong movement across the globe towards the deregulation of gene-editing, with England being one of the latest countries to pass a new genetic technology bill.
Various countries, including Japan and the Philippines, have begun the pathway to gene-editing crops - which leaves Australia on the back foot.
As an exporting nation, with the majority of produce going to the Asia Pacific, Murdoch University professor of agriculture and biotechnology Michael Jones believes Australia needs to encourage importing countries to align their gene-editing regulations.
He said if countries were aligned and willing to accept gene-edited produce, an entire world of technologies for crop improvement would be available to growers.
"Australia's regulations in relation to gene editing are now actually falling behind some trading partners in Southeast Asia, we're now behind Japan, Philippines and India," professor Jones said.
A recent two-day international conference held at the Shine Dome in Canberra has kickstarted conversations in Australia about the future of gene-editing and agriculture.
The conference was a unique forum to discuss all aspects of the production and commercialisation of gene-edited crops in Australia and with key trading partners, and the impact of new breeding technologies on global food security.
The conference comprised six sessions featuring the science, regulations, intellectual property, industry views, public acceptance and trade-related aspects of gene-edited crops and produce.
Public acceptance was a large talking point, as professor Jones said it was important that gene-editing avoided the pitfalls of genetically modified organisms.
"If you have not introduced DNA, it's no different from the 3000 plus mutant varieties that can be present from other forms of mutation, chemical or radiation - you can buy those in organic shops - seedless oranges are an example of that," he said.
"We are trying to learn and avoid the issues that have stopped GM crops."
During the two-day conference, there was a roundtable discussion with industry on the future of trade in gene edited produce, and the views were reported as optimistic.
One of the overarching conclusions of those discussions were that Australia, and countries they export to, hold the key to whether Australia will be first movers in gene-editing technology and use it.
"We have to use these new technologies to meet the increased food demand from less land, that's the realities of up to 2050 and beyond," professor Jones said.
The conference was the first of its kind, bringing together all aspects of agriculture and gene-editing in one go - from production to science and regulators.
In a unique approach, the conference also explored the role of science diplomacy as an enabling interface between key international stakeholders involved in the commercialisation processes of agricultural biotechnology.
On day one, the latest scientific developments and opportunities in new breeding technologies were presented, focusing on gene-editing, while day two provided insights into the regulatory aspects, intellectual property landscape, public acceptance, and the role of science diplomacy.
Representatives from government agencies included the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) and Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ), who provided updates on the regulatory front.
There was a long list of attendees, travelling from all over the globe, which can be seen as a promising sign for the future of gene-editing in Australia.
According to professor Jones, the general view of the conference reflected the comment that "feeding the world is not a scientific problem - it's a regulatory problem".
The conference was organised by Murdoch University, Perth, in collaboration with the International Services for Acquisition for Agri-Applications.
