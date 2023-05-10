UPDATE 2:50PM: The bushfire is now moving east adjacent to Twilight Beach Road.
An incident area has been added to the warning area.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a bushfire watch and act for southern parts of Pink Lake in the Shire of Esperance.
The alert is in place for people bounded by Thompson road to the north, Eleven Mile Beach road to the west, Twilight Beach road to the south and Connolly Street to the east in Pink Lake in the Shire of Esperance.
DFES advise there is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and conditions are changing.
WHAT TO DO:
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
SAFEST ROUTE:
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter and Facebook
