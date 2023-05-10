Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Bushfire advice for Pink Lake, Esperance

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture via DFES.
Picture via DFES.

UPDATE 2:50PM: The bushfire is now moving east adjacent to Twilight Beach Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.