Anyone who digs serious dirt, loads lime or fertiliser or rolls road foundations was invited to try some of the LiuGong range of machines at the return of LiuGong's Dig, Ride and Drive days last week.
McIntosh & Son, Perth, hosted the Dig, Ride and Drive event last Thursday and Friday at Ascot Racecourse.
Eleven LiuGong machines, ranging from the 1.8-tonne 9018F mini excavator - small enough to transport on a heavy-duty tandem trailer - to the 22t 124 kiloWatt, 922E excavator with 9.8 metre reach and 6.5m digging depth, were there for machine operators and contractors from multiple industries to try.
There was also one of the first three models to arrive in WA of the new 15t compact radius LiuGong 915FCR excavator, specifically designed for safe operation in confined spaces.
There were also 16kW and 180kW 856H and 862H wheel loaders, with 3.5 and 4.1 cubic metre buckets respectively, and a 6615E vibrating drum road roller for Dig, Ride and Drive visitors to try.
The mini excavators feature reliable Yanmar diesel motors, while the bigger machinery has renowned Cummins power.
Sitech WA Pty Ltd also took the opportunity to demonstrate the advantages of the newly released Trimble Siteworks Machine Guidance Module which enables contractors to use the same portable hardware and software on and off the machine at a job site.
The LiuGong 915FCR excavator at Dig, Ride and Drive was fitted with the Siteworks Machine Guidance Module by the Sitech staff attending, so operators could try it in conjunction with the new machine.
Staff from McIntosh & Son, LiuGong and Sitech were on hand to demonstrate the machines if needed and to answer questions.
Johnny Inferrera from McIntosh Distribution said the first Dig, Ride and Drive in October 2021 was very successful.
"It generated a lot of enquiry and sales in civil construction for the Perth branch and we're hoping for the same again," Mr Inferrera said.
"There are machines still available for delivery before June 30 to take advantage of the instant asset write-off (temporary full expensing)."
Veteran earthmover Richard Chapman and his son Matt, All Excavation Hire, Landsdale, were two contractors who attended Dig, Ride and Drive early and sampled a number of the machines before signing up for a 856H wheel loader on the day.
"I was a Cat (Caterpillar) man - I had the injection for a long time," joked Mr Chapman senior, who has been operating earthmoving equipment for 50 years and who spent some time in the big 922E excavator and then the biggest of the wheel loaders.
"These LiuGong's have got Cummins engines in them, I like them, I think they're pretty good," he said of the LiuGong machines.
LiuGong makes machines used across the agriculture, construction, foundation, forestry, mining, quarrying, road making and waste disposal industries.
More information: Contact your local McIntosh & Son dealerships via mcintoshandson.com.au
