LiuGong's latest machines given a test drive, dig, and ride

By Mal Gill
May 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Colin Keaney, Keany Civil, Baldivis and son Finn, 4, in the cab of a 180kW, 19.5 tonne LiuGong 862H wheel loader.
Anyone who digs serious dirt, loads lime or fertiliser or rolls road foundations was invited to try some of the LiuGong range of machines at the return of LiuGong's Dig, Ride and Drive days last week.

