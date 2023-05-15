Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA shearers and woolshed workers give it their all

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henderson Shearing owner Mike Henderson said a triple whammy in record lambings, less transfers over east and an eight to 10-week meat processing logjam meant thousands of extra sheep needed to be shorn.
Henderson Shearing owner Mike Henderson said a triple whammy in record lambings, less transfers over east and an eight to 10-week meat processing logjam meant thousands of extra sheep needed to be shorn.

IT is undeniably one of the country's toughest jobs, but shearers have worked even harder to earn a dollar this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.