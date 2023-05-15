Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

A power outage across Northam last week raised questions about power reliability in the regions

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire of Northam chief executive officer Jason Whiteaker and The Nationals WA member for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies.
Shire of Northam chief executive officer Jason Whiteaker and The Nationals WA member for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies.

PLUNGED into darkness after a power outage, attendees of the CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum were networking in the shadows last Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.