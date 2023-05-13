Farm Weekly
Top awards for well-known rural duo

By Mel Williams
May 13 2023 - 7:30pm
Nutrien Harcourts Titanium Award winners Terry Norrish (left) and Adam Shields (right), with Harcourts WA chief executive officer Shane Kempton.
TWO of Western Australia's best known rural real estate salesmen are recipients of their company's highest national award for exceptional achievement in commissions for the 12 months to April this year.

