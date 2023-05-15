Farm Weekly
Live sheep export impact report tender process open

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 9:00am
The sheep industry says any analysis of ending the live sheep trade is complex and needed to be fully understood.
WHAT are the factors that will ultimately decide which businesses will tender for the expert economic analysis and subsequent impact report on the live sheep export industry phase-out in Western Australia?

