The fallout from live-ex decision is devastating

By Colin de Grussa
May 14 2023 - 3:00pm
"The government knew full well that the wrecking ball would be let loose on the industry as soon as it made its announcement, but they did it anyway," Mr De Grussa wrote.
As affected communities are left reeling in the wake of the Labor government's decision to shut down the Western Australian live export industry, many farmers, primary producers, and the more than 3000 people employed across the supply chain are left looking for answers.

