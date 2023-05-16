IF you are seeking cattle after a great break to the season, then you should look no further than the two Boyanup cattle sales the Elders South West team are putting together this month.
The first will be a store sale on Friday, May 19, and the second will be a feeder sale on Wednesday, May 24.
The store sale will feature mainly Friesian and first-cross steers - as well as breeders.
The feeder sale will comprise beef steers and heifers, ranging in age from eight to 14-months-old.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said, with a great break to the season across the South West, Elders decided to put together two sales at Boyanup.
"There are good buying opportunities within the current market for both dairy steers and beef steers and heifers and we will have a large selection to choose from - with close to 2500 head expected to be yarded over both sales," Mr Carroll said.
"Included in the feeder sale, which will be interfaced on AuctionsPlus, will be some large lines of well-bred cattle, including 500 mixed-sex Angus weaners from Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, 100 mixed-sex Angus weaners from R & R Cobley at Geraldton and 74 Angus steer weaners from Ludlow Grazing - to name a few.
"When it comes to the store sale, there will also be some very good lines of Friesian and first-cross steers, which will range from poddy age (four months old) right through to 24mo."
In the store sale, about 1100 cattle will be yarded and Friesian steers will make up the biggest percentage of the yarding.
Leading the charge in terms of numbers will be Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, with 120 steers.
The 8-14mo steers were all bred and raised in the Rodwells' dairy enterprise, in which they milk about 700 cows.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the steers were from the the Rodwells' 2022 autumn and spring calving programs.
"The steers are well-grown for their age, neatly dehorned and will present very well," Mr Roberts said.
The majority of the Friesian steers on offer will be poddy descriptions ranging in age from four to 12mo.
Negus Enterprises, Tutunup and Stockdale Pastoral, south Wonnerup, will be the largest contributors to these pens.
A regular monthly vendor, Negus Enterprises, has nominated 60 steers aged 4-6-months-old from its dairy enterprise that have had all the health treatments, while Stockdale Pastoral will offer 50 owner-bred steers of the same age.
In these pens, AD & EA Rowe, Albany, will present 40 steers out of its dairy.
Elders, Margaret River representative Brendan Miller said the 10-12mo steers were the Rowes' annual draft of steers and were well-bred from good genetics.
Other vendors of note in these pens will be Kingsley McSwain, Busselton, with 20 steers (10-12mo) and LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, with 20 steers (8-10mo).
Another vendor offering a significant draft of Friesian steers will be Wirring Farms, Cowaramup, with 30 steers aged 16-18 months.
These steers, which are described as good types, were purchased as calves and raised.
In the first-cross steer pens, LJ & RA Brennen will be the largest vendor with 20 Angus-Friesian steers aged 8-10 months.
The store sale will round out with a run of breeders with calves at foot and the majority of these are first and second calvers.
Elgin-based KS & EN Roberts & Son will present four Hereford-Friesian first calvers and two Shorthorn-Friesian first calvers, which all have Limousin calves at foot, while Caris Park, Pinjarra, will offer eight Angus first calvers with Angus calves at foot.
Also presenting a sizable pen will be G & S Batley, Yelverton, which will offer seven Angus second calvers with Angus calves at foot.
In the feeder sale, a bigger yarding of about 1400 cattle is expected.
The sale's biggest vendor will be Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, offering its first draft of 2022-drop calves.
Alcoa Farmlands has nominated 450 weaners comprising 225 Angus steers, 195 Angus heifers and 30 Murray Grey heifers, which are all 10-12 months old.
Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk said when buying bulls Alcoa Farmlands focused on buying bulls with a moderate birthweight to ensure both their steers and heifers grow out well and also high 200 and 400-day growth rates to ensure performance of its cattle both in the feedlot and in the paddock.
"Also over the past two years it has targeted a high carcase weight, eye muscle area and retail beef yield to ensure its cattle are meeting the needs of the end consumer and yielding in the top percentage," Mr Krawczyk said.
"Most of its weaners are destined to reach the supermarkets as a grassfed yearling or from feedlot fed over 100 days so the key indicators identified in its sires must exhibit the traits that get the best performing data."
The Angus calves are based strongly on Koojan Hills, Gandy and Little Meadows bloodlines, while bulls have also been purchased in recent years from Blackrock, Carenda and Venturon Livestock.
The Angus steers will weigh from 290-350kg, while the Angus heifers will be between 290-320kg.
The 30 Murray Grey heifers in the line-up are based on Melaleuca bloodlines and will average about 350-360kg.
Mr Krawczyk said the heifers were out of the last of the Murray Grey cows on the property and would make ideal future breeders.
"They will be vet checked, unjoined and suitable to breed," he said.
"They are a very good line of heifers."
All the weaners on offer from Alcoa Farmlands have had an Eprinex drench, 7in1 and Multimin.
Another big vendor will be R & R Cobley & Son, Geraldton, with 100 Angus calves (50 steers and 50 heifers).
The 10-12mo, owner-bred weaners are based on Blackrock bloodlines.
Elders, Geraldton representative Alan Browning said they were a very good line of calves which would weigh from 350-450kg.
Ludlow Grazing, Ludlow, will also offer a sizeable line of pure Angus calves when it trucks in 74 Angus steers.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings said the 10-12mo steers from Ludlow Grazing were based on mainly Blackrock and Gandy Angus bloodlines.
"They are a good line of steers weighing 280-380kg which will be ideal to fatten on grass or grain," Mr Gibbings said.
After offering calves last month Toscana, North Dandalup, will be back again with a draft of 93 weaners comprising 27 Red Angus steers, 24 Limousin-Red Angus cross steers and 42 Angus heifers.
Elders, Gingin agent Geoff Shipp said the 12-14mo, owner-bred weaners were well-grown and in good forward store condition.
The steer lines will weigh from 340-380kg and the heifers 300-340kg.
Cotton Holdings, Roelands and AC & CKJ McNab, Scott River, will also be considerable contributors to the line-up.
Cotton Holdings will truck in 60 owner-bred, Charolais cross weaners (30 steers and 30 heifers).
Mr Roberts said the 12-14mo calves would weigh from 360-380kg and they were good feeder cattle in forward store condition.
Coming in from the McNabs will be 50 owner-bred Murray Greys (25 steers and 25 heifers) aged 12-14 months.
Rounding out the bigger lines will be 32 Angus and Poll Hereford cross steers from RD & SR Crabb, Elgin.
These 12-14mo steers are sired by Angus and Poll Hereford bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.
Mr Gibbings said the draft would weigh from 380-400kg and were suitable for grass or grain feeders.
"They good quiet steers in forward store condition," Mr Gibbings said.
