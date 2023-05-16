Farm Weekly
Great break means two Boyanup sales

By Jodie Rintoul
May 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, will offer its first draft of 2022-drop calves for the year in the feeder sale on Wednesday, May 24. Its offering will include 225 Angus steers and 195 Angus heifers.
IF you are seeking cattle after a great break to the season, then you should look no further than the two Boyanup cattle sales the Elders South West team are putting together this month.

