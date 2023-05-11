Farm Weekly
WA bull prices push to record levels

By Jodie Rintoul
May 11 2023 - 9:00pm
The Davis family, Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, sold the seasons $106,000 top-priced bull at the studs on-property sale in February to set a new WA sale top price record. With the record priced bull, Coonamble Show Time S42, which sold to Black Market Angus stud, Donnybrook, Cherylton Angus, Thompson Brook, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge and the Black Tara stud, Allanooka, in partnership, were were Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Matt Mullally (back left), Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly, Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia, Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham (front left), who represented Black Market and Cherylton studs, Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey, buyers Brad Kupsch, Black Tara and Matt Dellla Gola, Tonebridge Grazing and Coonamble principals Craig and Murray Davis.
YOU would not have thought there had been a correction in the cattle market over the past 12 months if you attended bull sales this season, as buyers again pushed prices to record levels.

