Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Kalium Lakes aims to achieve an interim target production rate of 60,000 tonnes per annum of SoP fertiliser from July

By Mal Gill
May 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fleet of trucks loading harvest salts at the end on an evaporator and concentrator ponds train at Kalium Lakes Ltds Beyondie Sulphate of Potash fertiliser project in remote Western Australia. Modifications to its processing plant have enabled the company to set an interim production target at two thirds of its original target.
A fleet of trucks loading harvest salts at the end on an evaporator and concentrator ponds train at Kalium Lakes Ltds Beyondie Sulphate of Potash fertiliser project in remote Western Australia. Modifications to its processing plant have enabled the company to set an interim production target at two thirds of its original target.

LITTLE Sandy Desert Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser producer Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL) aims to achieve an interim target production rate of 60,000 tonnes per annum from July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.