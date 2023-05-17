AN opportunity to inspect Western Australia's biggest dairy operation attracted more than 300 people associated with the industry to Ravenhill Pastoral, Narrikup, for Dairy Innovation Day (DID) last week.
Western Dairy's 23rd DID returned to its traditional single host farm format, with Western Dairy director Bonnie Ravenhill and husband Ken very generous with the amount of detailed information they shared on their 4400 hectare, 1650 milking cow operation that produces 16 million litres of grade one milk a year.
DID was also a chance for dairy farmers to look over the Ravenhills' massive 100 cow rotary dairy, the biggest in the State which easily be operated by only two staff, as well as the yard wash down system using water recycled from the effluent treatment system.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
