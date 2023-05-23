Farm Weekly
Home/News

GIWA predicts a drop in planting by 8pc, as WA gets varied amount of rainfall

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another day of seeding provided a great drone photograph opportunity for Brad Wheeler, Kojonup.
Another day of seeding provided a great drone photograph opportunity for Brad Wheeler, Kojonup.

TWO very different seasons seem to be panning out across the State, as soil moisture in north and south dip to critical low levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.