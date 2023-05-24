Farm Weekly
US crop estimates are the lowest since 2000, yet wheat futures continue to track downwards

By Nathan Cattle - Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
May 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Global wheat futures trended lower last week.
LAST week this column included a brief summary of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) on wheat.

