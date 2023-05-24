Farm Weekly
CBH Broomehill rail siding is officially underway, and Brookton is ahead of schedule

Jasmine Peart
May 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Progress at the Brookton rail siding, which was originally forecast by CBH to be completed by the end of the year. At the current rate of construction, it appears that itll be finished much sooner.
UPGRADES to CBH's rail infrastructure appear to be happening at a record pace - with construction at the Broomehill rail siding officially underway, while building speed at the Brookton rail siding is exceeding expectations.

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

