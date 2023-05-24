UPGRADES to CBH's rail infrastructure appear to be happening at a record pace - with construction at the Broomehill rail siding officially underway, while building speed at the Brookton rail siding is exceeding expectations.
The Broomehill rail siding is the second project under the Agricultural Supply Chain Improvement (ASCI) program.
It involves replacing the rail siding and installing rapid rail loading infrastructure which will significantly increase the amount of grain that can be loaded at any one time.
Two kilometres of track is being laid adjacent to the mainline, replacing the existing rail siding, enabling the loading of a 60-wagon train.
It will allow a third train set to be run in the Albany zone, improving the region's outloading program.
CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said it was an exciting development to have a second ASCI project underway so quickly this year.
"Improving the outloading capabilities of WA's grain supply chain is a major focus for CBH and we are proud to invest alongside the government's rail siding projects with rapid rail loading infrastructure to ensure longer trains can be loaded faster and get to port more efficiently," Mr Macnamara said.
"The back-to-back record WA harvests highlight the need to continue investing in the supply chain so that we have a network that can sustainably deliver value to WA growers for the long-term."
Once complete, Mr Macnamara expects Broomehill to add almost 100,000 tonnes to CBH's monthly peak export capacity.
"Bigger trains will be able to be loaded in less than half the time, and with a rail passing loop being built, we will be able to run additional train sets in the Albany zone," he said.
As well as increasing the volume of grain per train going to the Port of Albany for export, the Broomehill upgrade will use the latest rail technology to improve safety.
It also moves grain loading facilities away from the Broomehill townsite, reducing noise for nearby local residents.
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said while Broomehill was one of the top five grain receival sites in the Albany region, its rail loading capability meant it wasn't equipped to keep up with handling the bumper harvests of WA's grain producers.
"Demand for WA's quality grain products amongst international markets is outstripping what we currently export, including in the Albany region," Ms Saffioti said.
"The upgrades now underway at Broomehill will help to address this shortfall and move thousands more tonnes of grain each month to port to meet market demand and boost the WA economy."
The Brookton rail siding was forecasted by CBH to be completed by the end of the year, but at the current rate of construction it will be finished much sooner.
CBH Group chief project delivery officer Sam Gliddon said the Brookton rail siding extension was progressing well and was "pleasingly" ahead of schedule.
"Our forecast is to complete the project in the third quarter of calendar year 2023," Mr Gliddon said.
The $200 million ASCI package 1 is jointly funded by the State and Commonwealth Governments and includes $68m for upgrading 11 rail sidings at major CBH grain bins, complemented by investment from the CBH Group.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
