Farm Weekly
Home/News

Stocks-to-use of major exporters at its lowest since 2007, at just 14pc

By Andrew Whitelaw, Episode 3 Manager Market Insights
May 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When stocks to use are tight typically Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices are strong.
When stocks to use are tight typically Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices are strong.

THE stocks-to-use is probably the best measure for assessing grain supply and demand, as it takes into account both sides of the equation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.