FROM humble beginnings in the wattle bark, tanning machinery and leather trade, the Craig Mostyn Group has grown to become an Australian food and agribusiness giant.
Last Thursday, the WA-family owned company, which is the name behind Linley Valley Pork and Amelia Park lamb and beef, held its centennial celebration at Fraser's King Park.
About 200 industry/business representatives and stakeholders toasted the impressive milestone, and enjoyed an evening rich in history, networking and fine food.
