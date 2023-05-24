Farm Weekly
Market stumbles at offerings over 5000 bales

By Mal Gill
May 24 2023 - 6:00pm
As happened the previous week - when the market took a dive rather than a stumble - withdrawing a swag of bales before the second day's trade helped the market find its feet again.
A VETERAN local wool buyer - now retired - who bought greasy wool for the largest wool top maker in China, used to say it required 5000 bales a week "just to keep the wheels of industry turning" there.

