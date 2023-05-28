Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Saudi live sheep trade could return

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saudi Arabia ended shipments from Australia in 2012, with the last consignment being delivered just prior to the introduction of the Australian Government Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS). Photo by The Livestock Collective.
Saudi Arabia ended shipments from Australia in 2012, with the last consignment being delivered just prior to the introduction of the Australian Government Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS). Photo by The Livestock Collective.

WHAT was once Australia's biggest live sheep export market is on the brink of reopening, after a hiatus of more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.