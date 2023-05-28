WHAT was once Australia's biggest live sheep export market is on the brink of reopening, after a hiatus of more than a decade.
News of the trade breakthrough with Saudi Arabia is amid fears the $92 million industry would be banned by the Federal government.
Restarting the Middle Eastern market could serve as a lifeline for WA producers, who have been forced to hold thousands of extra sheep onfarm, with limited access to live export and domestic processing supply chains.
Saudi Arabia ended shipments from Australia in 2012, with the last consignment being delivered just prior to the introduction of the Australian Government Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).
At its peak, in the 1990s and early 2000s, more than one million sheep were exported each year.
A revised health protocol with Saudi Arabia has since been completed, requiring lambs be vaccinated for scabby mouth at marking or at least 30 days prior to export.
The Livestock Collective director and Corrigin stud breeder Steve Bolt welcomed the news, saying it was vital for the sheep industry.
Mr Bolt said significant work had been done in recent years to entice Saudi Arabia back into trade with Australia.
This included helping them to better understand ESCAS, and regain trust to become a reliable trade partner.
"It is great news for an industry, which has had the confidence sucked right out of it," Mr Bolt said.
"The Saudi market could double current sheep export numbers out of WA by 500,000 head.
"This is of massive importance to the growers, with so many sheep sitting onfarm and the prospect of that backlog continuing through to next year."
Mr Bolt said the carryover of a large number of sheep onfarm could start creating welfare pressures on breeding stock, including ewes and lambs.
The surplus of wethers have taken up paddock feed and stored grain for growers.
And for those who have had a tough start to the season, this has added mounting pressure.
Mr Bolt said by having access to Saudi Arabia, further competition would be added to the export market.
He said competition was always good for producers, who were trying to achieve the highest possible return for their product.
"WA produces outstanding quality product, and this demonstrates it is highly sought after," Mr Bolt said.
"As growers, we are proud of being able to produce a live product for export to Middle Eastern countries.
"(The return of the Saudi market) shows Labor's currently held policy is wrong in so many ways.
"One, because our product is going to continue being in demand, and two, science doesn't support the party's position to ban the live sheep trade."
READ MORE:
In an interview with ABC WA Country Hour last week, Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading Company chief executive officer Osama Boodai said mere talk of a phase-out could undo all the hardwork that has been done to reopen the Saudi Arabian market.
He said the market preferred a live product over a chilled product, and he doesn't see that changing.
"Once we are importing the chilled meat, it is already five days gone from shelf life, once it has arrived on the shelf to the consumer," Mr Boodai said.
"In 2018, when the moratorium started, we exported more chilled (product), but consumption dropped dramatically in our sales."
Mr Boodai told the ABC, it would take at least 30 years to create a similar supply chain in another country.
He said there would be official meetings with both the Australian and Kuwait governments at the beginning of July.
"I hope something will change," Mr Boodai said.
"Kuwait has a huge investment in Australia, particularly in WA.
"These investments happened because we want to have a bigger relationship with Australia for our food security."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.