Farm Weekly
Home/News

BP buys Daisy Downs for $23m

By Chris McLennan and Mel Williams
May 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A new record $23 million was paid for Daisy Downs at Mullewa by BP.
A new record $23 million was paid for Daisy Downs at Mullewa by BP.

BRITAIN'S BP has been announced as the new owner of big Mullewa cropping operation, Daisy Downs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.