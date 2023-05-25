Has your town put in community crops? We'd love to hear from you!
At this time of year farmers are out in the paddock, busy with their seeding programs.
Volunteers across towns all over the State also go that bit extra to fundraise for causes in their communities.
Members from the Cultivating Kulin Committee have kicked off seeding with a community crop paddock dedicated to fundraising for the town.
Wheat was seeded over two days on May 18-19, over 140ha of land leased from the Shire of Kulin.
Money from harvest will go towards various projects at the town, including buying the local pub outright, and fundraising for next year's gala ball.
"We're trying to keep it in the community," said cropping manager Chad Frantom.
He said there wasn't much moisture in the soil when they were seeding.
"It was pretty dry, there were some patches of moisture," Mr Frantom said.
"We were lucky we got 100mm of rain in early April, but we haven't had decent rainfall in about six weeks."
The community crop is dependent on volunteers to offer their time, skills and machinery, offering to seed, spray, and harvest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.