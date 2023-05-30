I watch a lot of John Carmody YouTubes, hes great it seems weird that a farmer watches another farmer do the same thing they do on a daily basis, but Ive learnt so much from him. I listen to GenerationAg and WeedSmart podcasts and sometimes Ill watch stuff on Netflix but most the time Im concentrating on what Im doing. Country music Morgan Wallen is my go to. I went to his concert in Melbourne and it was unreal I was looking forward to it for months and months. I have tickets to see Luke Combs in Perth, so thatll be good.

- What do you listen to when you're seeding??